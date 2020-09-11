1/1
Phyllis Coring
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Coring
May 31, 1949 - August 11, 2020
Resident of Visalia, CA
Phyllis Coring was born May 31, 1949 in Berkley, CA, the second daughter of parents Willie & Carol Coring. She left this world on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 71 after a valiant 3 year battle against pancreatic cancer.
Phyllis was raised in Albany, CA., after high school she attended Cal Poly SLO.
In 1973 Phyllis moved to Visalia and began her 35 year career at the City of Visalia in the Planning Department and City Manager's Office.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Carol Coring and good friend Rita Hill. She is survived by her sister Diane Eiseman,(Dan), Niece Kimberly Thompson,(Michael), Nephew William Eiseman, (Dawn), and niece Melissa Shepard and their children: Jessica Sebree,(Adam), Eric Thompson, Morgan Bass, Timothy Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Jacquelyn Bass, Maci Shepard, Maya Shepard, and Lola Eiseman, and great nephew Jameson Sebree and great niece Amelia Sebree.
The family would like to thank her many friends who were so helpful during her illness as well as the hospice nurses and caregivers for providing their services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Read For Life, PO Box 3342, Visalia, CA 93278 or your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Phyllis Coring

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved