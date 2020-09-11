Phyllis Coring
May 31, 1949 - August 11, 2020
Resident of Visalia, CA
Phyllis Coring was born May 31, 1949 in Berkley, CA, the second daughter of parents Willie & Carol Coring. She left this world on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 71 after a valiant 3 year battle against pancreatic cancer.
Phyllis was raised in Albany, CA., after high school she attended Cal Poly SLO.
In 1973 Phyllis moved to Visalia and began her 35 year career at the City of Visalia in the Planning Department and City Manager's Office.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Carol Coring and good friend Rita Hill. She is survived by her sister Diane Eiseman,(Dan), Niece Kimberly Thompson,(Michael), Nephew William Eiseman, (Dawn), and niece Melissa Shepard and their children: Jessica Sebree,(Adam), Eric Thompson, Morgan Bass, Timothy Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Jacquelyn Bass, Maci Shepard, Maya Shepard, and Lola Eiseman, and great nephew Jameson Sebree and great niece Amelia Sebree.
The family would like to thank her many friends who were so helpful during her illness as well as the hospice nurses and caregivers for providing their services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Read For Life, PO Box 3342, Visalia, CA 93278 or your favorite charity
