Phyllis De La Vergne

March 1918 - January 26, 2019

Long Time Resident of Alameda

Phyllis passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Throughout her 100 years of life Phyllis had a zest for life and a smile that was contagious. She welcomed learning and adventure. Her passion, sense of humor, unique style, boldness, and joy for life will be greatly missed and always remembered.

"Do what you love. Stay involved in life, be passionate and keep busy with social activities" Phyllis De La Vergne

Phyllis was born the eldest of four children in Bladensberg, Iowa to Carolyn and Leo Whitmore in 1918. From an early age she knew she wanted to be a physical education teacher. Being the determined woman that she was, that's exactly what she accomplished. She earned a Bachelor Degree in Physical Education and a teaching credential. After her marriage Phyllis came to live in Alameda where she raised 3 children, Karen, Kurt and Kyna Snyder. She taught PE for 25 years at Encinal High School. There Phyllis worked as a department head and the tennis coach. She volunteered as president of the PTA, Alameda Secondary Teachers Association, Alameda Education Association, and participated in the golf and tennis clubs for many years. Phyllis was active in 2 churches while living in Alameda; First Christian Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. Over those years she touched many lives. During the summers and throughout her retirement Phyllis traveled over the world to every continent except Antarctica, making many friends wherever she went. Once retired Phyllis became very active at Mastick Senior Center, serving on the board of directors for many years. For decades she attended the Alameda Retired Teachers Association meetings once every month. Being physically active was always important to Phyllis. Throughout her life she loved dancing, playing golf, tennis, and gardening. In her 80s and 90s she swam five days a week at Marina Athletic Club in Alameda until she was 95 years old. There she developed beautiful friendships that saw her through to the last days of her life.

Phyllis loved her family and friends and believed in annual traditions that kept the family connected. She will be deeply missed by all, especially by her children Karen Botelho-Zingg, Kurt and Kyna Snyder, niece Rita Kae Restrepo, grandchildren, Stacey Maloney, Cassy Botelho, Jana Botelho, and Kurt, Des and Ty Snyder, and 9 great grandchildren.

Please join us to celebrate Phyllis' life on March 9th, 1pm in the chapel at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1323 Central Ave., Alameda. After the service join us in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity.

In lieu of flowers Phyllis requested donations be sent to Mastick Senior Center, 1155 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, on memo line write Phyllis De La Vergne or CalRTA Scholarship Foundation mail to East Bay Division Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Attn: Renee Swayne, 4803 Lyon Ave #3, Oakland, CA 94601 - Tax ID#94-2963591 write in honor of Phyllis De La Vergne. For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745),





