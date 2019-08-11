|
Phyllis Doughty
Rancho Murieta
Born December 15, 1926 in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, Phyllis passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. As a young adult, she settled in the Bay Area where she raised three children and worked for Western Title Company. After retirement, she moved to Discovery Bay and Bermuda Dunes with her beloved husband, Donald. The final years of her life were spent in Rancho Murieta near family. Phyllis had a smile that lit up a room and she exuded grace, kindness, intelligence & beauty. She will be fondly remembered as a woman with a passion for life and for the unconditional love and guidance that she steadfastly shared. Phyllis was truly selfless and always found the good in every person and situation. She was a consummate hostess, devout Christian and sports fan. She is survived by her children Janice Hoagland, Ted & Jay Groth, Don's three children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Phyllis's wishes were to rest alongside Don with a private family remembrance. She will be deeply missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019