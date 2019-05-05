Phyllis G. Lee

October 26, 1923 - April 30, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Phyllis Lee passed away in her Walnut Creek home with her daughters at her side, on April 30, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born and raised in the city of Berkeley, CA to Joseph & Barbara Santos on Oct. 26, 1923. Phyllis graduated from Berkeley High School, and later married her high school sweetheart, in December 1941. They resided in Berkeley until they moved to their forever home in Walnut Creek in 1953. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband George (Buzz) Lee; they were married 58 yrs at the time of his death. They loved traveling in their trailer, fishing, camping, and collecting antiques. Phyllis loved to crochet, knit, and spending time with family and friends. Phyllis worked many years as a secretary for the Diablo Country Club, which she retired from several years ago. Up until December 2018 she did volunteer work for over 20+ years for the John Muir Garrett House Thrift Store, Walnut Creek, and the Youth Home Thrift Store, Pleasant Hill. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She leaves behind her two daughters who loved her very much, and will miss her, Carol Baugh (Jim), Sharon Goldsmith. Known by her many grand children as "Sassy" she leaves 5 grand children Ken Baugh (Stephanie), Greg Marenger, Blake Baugh (Kim), Darryl Marenger (Laura), and Carrie Goldsmith, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, known as "Sweetheart" to her brother Gene Whiting, sister Maxine Noble (deceased).

Family and friends are cordially invited to the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 8th 2019 at Oakmont Mortuary's Redwood Chapel, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the: Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 In the name of Phyllis Lee.





