Phyllis Harais

Nov. 26, 1929 - Mar. 15, 2019

Walnut Creek

Phyllis (Philippina) C. Harais (Graf) passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2019 from natural causes.

Most recently a resident of Atria Valley View, Phyllis was born in Herreid, South Dakota on November 26th, 1929 to John and Philopina (Sauter) Graf on the family farm. She was one of fifteen children.

The Graf family moved to Lodi in 1944 and Phyllis graduated from Lodi HS in 1947. She moved to San Francisco with a couple of her sisters where she met her husband to be, George. She began working as a dental assistant for Dr. Jack Werner, Jr in the 450 Sutter building and continued to do so for more than forty years. She and George married in 1956 and settled in Concord in 1960 and raised a family.

Besides her work, Phyllis loved to play golf, garden and cook. She was a social, outgoing soul. She collected donations for Hospice East Bay, the and several veterans organizations.

Phyllis is survived by her two children and their spouses, Cathy (Dave) Weber of Concord and Tom (Elza) Harais of Vallejo. She is also survived by three grandchildren (Dustin, Whitney & Michael) and four great grandchildren (David, Nicole, Hudson & Johnny), along with her siblings Irene Melcher of Lodi, Mabel Beyerle of Concord and Duane Graf Novato.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, George E. Harais in 2000.





View the online memorial for Phyllis Harais Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary