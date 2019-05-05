East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
(925) 634-2171
Phyllis Broderick
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
1922 - 2019
Antioch
Sept 11, 1922 - April 29, 2019
Phyllis Broderick passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Provost, Alberta, Canada on September 11,1922, to Llewellyn and Elsie Young. She grew up there, with her younger sister Joyce, until the family moved to Sedgwick, Alberta in 1939 and on to Hardesty, Alberta, two years later. She attended McTavish Business College in Edmonton, where she excelled as a bookkeeper.
In 1945 she met her husband, Tom Broderick, of Oakley, CA, who was on leave from the Army in Edmonton. They married in 1947 and moved to Oakley, CA and then to Antioch in 1952. Tom was a partner in Curtis, Broderick & Cinquini Real Estate until his death in 1989. They had two children, Tim and Sheila.
Phyllis had been active in the Oakley Women's Club, the PTA at Belshaw School, a member of the Liberty High School Booster Club, and was a strong supporter of the music program at Antioch Senior High School and the Antioch 4H Club. She grew beautiful camellias and roses, but her greatest accomplishment was growing an extended family of friends and loved ones that has carried over generations and surrounded her family with love.
She is survived by her son Tim, and her daughter Sheila, her nephews and nieces Eric, Gary and Nancy Norem, and Betty Lou Broderick, grand niece and nephew Heather Ryan (Chuck) and Brad Norem, great nieces Cadence and Miranda Ryan and a host of friends whom she loved, and who love her very much. She was the kindest person we've ever known.
Services are Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Brentwood Funeral Home, 839 1st Street, Brentwood, CA 94513. Internment will follow at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, CA, followed by a lunch reception at Nines Restaurant at the Brentwood Golf Club, 100 Summerset Dr, Brentwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Toodle-oo!


Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
