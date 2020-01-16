|
Phyllis Marie Hoskins
April 5, 1929 ~ December 17, 2019
Phyllis Marie Hoskins, age 90, went to heaven on December 17, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1929 in Wessington Springs, SD to Margaret (Burchfield) and Daniel Turner, and grew up in Mitchell SD. In 1958, Phyllis met her husband Allan in San Francisco; they were married for 58 years. Phyllis is survived by her husband Allan, sons James and Blake, sister Yvonne, and granddaughters Emily, Olivia and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her brother, Max. Phyllis will be remembered for her dry wit, contagious laugh and smile, and quirky, playful sense of humor.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Sunday January 19, 2020 2:00 PM Walnut Creek Elks Lodge, 1475 Creekside Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. Donations to: .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020