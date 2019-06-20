Phyllis Mary Karp

Oct 26, 1923 - June 17, 2019

Resident of Concord

Phyllis M. Karp, 95, passed away on June 17, 2019. Phyllis was born in San Francisco, CA to Alexander and Jane Bloom on Oct 26,1923 and grew up and spent half her life in San Francisco. There she went to school, worked, and met and married the love of her life, Armand Karp. Together they had three sons, which they raised in the city, and were very active in the local temple. She enjoyed swimming, tennis and spending time with her family and many friends. They moved to Concord in the early 70's, where Phyllis became very active at the temple, Congregation B'nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. She continued to enjoy swimming and tennis for as long as she could. And enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed making Passover for family and friends She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and leaves behind three sons, Douglas, Kenneth, and Stanley, and her four grandchildren, Alexander, Rebekkah, David, and Samantha. She will be greatly missed. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 57 years, Armand, at Sinai Memorial at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, California

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, 74 Eckley Lane, Walnut Creek, CA, or a .

