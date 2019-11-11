|
Phyllis Roth
Mar 21, 1933 – Jan 11, 2016
San Ramon
Phyllis Roth, 82, died surrounded by her family on Monday, January 11, 2016 after a brief time in Hospice care. She was at peace knowing that she'd get to rejoin her husband of 55 years, Charles Roth, who had passed the previous year.
Phyllis (Phyl) was born in Watsontown, PA. After graduation from Watsontown High School, she went to the family's alma mater, PSU where she received her B.A. in 1955. Five years after graduation, Phyl reunited with her kindergarten sweetheart, Charles (Charlie) and they married February 27, 1960.
Being the wife of an Air Force pilot meant frequent reassignments and moves, Phyl whole-heartedly embraced her full-time homemaker title, wife and mom. She was a seamstress extraordinaire, handi-crafter, gardener, and created delicious family meals. Phyl's life of service expanded over 50+ years where she served as a volunteer, leader, and a "lady on the go" until her final years.
Phyl is survived by her daughter, Lori Martin and son-in-law William (Bill) Martin of San Ramon, and her two grandchildren, Todd and Breanna. She was interred with her husband Charlie at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2019