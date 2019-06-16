East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillside Covenant Church
2060 Magnolia Way
Walnut Creek, CA
Phyllis S. Kalivoda


Phyllis S. Kalivoda Obituary
Phyllis S. Kalivoda
June 16, 1934 - June 11, 2019
Resident of Concord
Phyllis S. Kalivoda, 84, passed away on June 11, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure at her residence of Montecito of Oakmont in Concord, CA.
She was preceded in death by her father, John H. Switzer, mother Wilma M. Brunk, and brother Keith E. Switzer. She is survived by her husband of 27 years John H. Kalivoda, sons Howard E. Herrold (Debi-Ann) and John E. Herrold, daughter Wendy S. Brown, grandson Anthony H. Herrold (Michelle), great-grandson Jameson, and several other grand-children and great-grand children.
Phyllis was born in Grand Junction, CO, moved to California at age 7 and lived in several locations around the country during her first marriage, and has lived in Concord since 1967. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1951, and worked as a secretary and purchasing agent for California Canners and Growers. After they went bankrupt, she continued as a purchasing agent for Jacuzzi in Walnut Creek.
She was an accomplished artist as an oil painter and with several other hand crafts. She traveled extensively from south to north from Antarctica to Svalbard, and west to east from Petropavlovsk, Russia to Budapest, Hungary. Many of these trips involved extensive bird and animal watching. She was an ardent sports fan riding the cart at golf resorts, while her husband played and scheduled medical procedures in order not to miss Golden State Warrior basketball games.
A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm, at Hillside Covenant Church, 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019
