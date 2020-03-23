|
Phyllis W. McAfee
"The Judge"
Phyllis W. McAfee, "The Judge," was born in Washington DC to Ruth and Arthur Greene on March 23, 1927. In 1970, she moved to the Bay Area in California with her husband, Travis, and their three children, Michael, Michelle, and Monica.
She graduated with her Bachelor's of Science degree from James Milliken University in Decatur Illinois, received her Master of Science degree from The University of Illinois, and earned her Administrative Credential from the University of California at Berkeley. Phyllis served as a teacher, counselor, vice-principal and interim principal. Upon her retirement, the entire student body surprised her on the schoolyard, and the school choir sang thanks to their loving vice principal.
Phyllis was a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Lifetime member of Jack and Jill, Inc.; founding member Black Family's Association of Contra Costa County; member of Soroptimist International of the Americas; and a member of the Bay Area chapter of Teens of the 60's.
As a pillar in her community, Phyllis received several honors and awards.
•The California Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award, as presented by Governor Gray Davis
•In 1984, the Contra Costa Children's Council honored Phyllis for outstanding efforts and contributions towards the improvement of life for children
•Nominated for the 1985 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award
•The Board of Education of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District Recognition and Appreciation Award
•The Jack and Jill Nellie A. Thornton Distinguished Service to Children Award for Outstanding Community Work for Children
Phyllis transitioned on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Travis T. McAfee, a.k.a. "Mac,"; her older brother, Arthur Greene, Jr. and her older sister Ruth Greene Richardson. She is survived by her sister Daisy A. Sanford and brother Robert E. Greene; daughters Michelle McAfee and Monica Spiteri; grandchildren Alessio Mauro, Sophia Crocker, Nolan Krueger, Danny Spiteri, Jr., and Christian Spiteri; and great-grandchildren Nyla and Theo Crocker.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2020