Pierre B. Peterson

March 8, 1931-July 6, 2019

Resident of Concord

Looking over his garden from his hospital bed, as he wanted, Pierre left this world while at home on Saturday, July 6th. Born in Seattle, Washington, Pierre served in the Korean War, was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, and was an excellent teacher of English for 30 years at Clayton Valley High School in Concord. After his retirement in 1990, he taught English for 10 years at Diablo Valley College. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years Joan, his son Matthew (Leanne), daughter Paula, and step-son Michael (Jeannette). He was a much-loved grandfather to Matthew, Monique, Jenny, Elizabeth, Kaden and Kara, and Zac and Laura, as well as to sister-in-law Ann Dadami and Brother-in-law Jim Woods (Mary Ellen) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Known as a superb teacher of writing, many students returned to tell him they learned more about writing from him than from their college professors.

He commercial fished for salmon in Oregon, loved movies and knew most every Hollywood movie ever made. A musician, Pierre played the bass, the guitar, and the ukulele. He took great pleasure in his glorious garden, played golf, and traveled on many European trips with Joan.

He will be sorely missed by family and friends who loved him very much as well as by former students who have never forgotten him. A funeral service will be held July 17th 10:30 AM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations can be made to .





