Plato John Grivas
May 24, 1928 ~ July 1, 2019
Resident of Alamo & Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Plato J. Grivas passed away July 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving children.
Plato was the son of Yanni Grivas, who at age 17, immigrated to America from Greece. Yanni settled in the Greek community of Boston, where he met his future wife, Angelica Jahaladis, herself having recently immigrated from Greece. After moving to New York on the promise of a waiter job, Yanni started a family. Plato was the second son, born on May 24, 1928.
Later they moved to Los Angeles where Plato attended George Washington High School. He chose an academic major knowing he wanted to be a physician. His mother strongly encouraged him in this plan. After seeing a picture of Patricia Garner, the sister of his Yeomen club friend, Rod Garner, he began dating her.
In 1946 he enlisted in the Marine Corps for 2 years, receiving an honorable discharge. The G.I. bill helped fund his first 4 years of medical school, starting at U.C.L.A., then transferring to U.S.C. While Plato was in medical school, and Pat was a stewardess for United Airlines, they continued their friendship through the mail. After 7 years, in his final year of medical school, he popped the question, and they were married in 1955, in a traditional Greek ceremony at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension.
Plato accepted an internship in San Francisco at U.C.S.F., and soon after, their daughter Diane was born. During his time specializing in Ophthalmology, his daughter Susan was born. Soon after, he opened his practice in Walnut Creek. Two years later he bought a lot and built a house in Alamo, during this time, his son John was born.
His practice thrived, and Pat and Plato took time to travel the globe. They visited many countries in Europe, as well as South America, Southeast Asia, and even Russia, China, and Africa. Plato became an avid photographer, documenting their travels and capturing the culture and beauty of each country. In addition to his travels, he developed an appreciation of theater and fine wine. In the 1970's and 80's, he was an early adopter of computer technology, electronics, and software development, keenly aware of their potential.
Indulging his creative side he, together with Pat, designed their elegant hillside Livorna home in the mid- 1980's. Homemade movies, adventurous family vacations, and socializing with the lively (or some may say riotous) "New Year's Group" throughout the decades, was Plato's idea of pure fun. Plato also had a lifelong love of classical music.
Plato was a renaissance man, always known for his ingenuity and patience. A beacon of honesty and wisdom, he is remembered by his children for his steadfastness as a father. Plato is survived by his devoted children: Diana Grivas of Los Angeles, John Grivas of Berkeley, and Susan Grivas Burrows of Sonoma, along with his grandchildren Conor and Keaton Burrows. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Friday, November 1st at 2:00pm at the Lakeside Room, Heather Farm Community Center, located at 301 N. San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek. For directions call (925) 943-5858 Monday through Friday. In lieu of flowers, we would be thankful for your gracious donation to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019