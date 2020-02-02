|
|
Prajedis Ramirez
Resident of Richmond
Prajedis (Pat) Ramirez passed away on January 27, 2020 due to a brief illness. She was 93. Prajedis was born to Estanislao and Francesca Quintana in Canutillo, Texas on January 6, 1927.
At 16 years old she accompanied a cousin from Texas, to visit family in Richmond, there she met Lupe Ramirez. After this brief trip, she returned to Richmond to live with family and obtained a position as a telephone operator in San Francisco. Lupe was drafted into the army for WWII and their relationship flourished through letter writing and photos. Lupe, soon after his discharge from the army, appeared in Canutillo to ask for Prajedis' hand in marriage. Months later, they were married (July 21, 1946). They settled in Richmond and began their family. Daniel was born in August 1950. Later, she and Lupe adopted Dominic, Therese, and Gloria. While raising her children, Prajedis committed herself to the advocacy of the rights and needs of the Spanish-Speaking of the community. She worked tirelessly with colleagues to ensure services were provided to those in need. Prajedis co-founded United Council of Spanish Speaking Organization and served as a board member for the FamiliasUnidas. She encouraged youth to pursue higher education to ensure personal and professional success, while at the same time emphasizing the idea of "giving back to the community." Her education spanned from 1968 to 1981, obtaining her high school diploma, AA, BA in Sociology (UCB), and MSW in Social Work (UCB). She traveled near and far, impacting the lives of many in her role as a social worker. Providing therapeutic services, Prajedis especially "loved" working with families and children. Later in life, Prajedis adopted a love of walking, running, singing (church choir), and playing classical guitar.
Prajedis was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Lupe Ramirez and son, Daniel Ramirez, her parents, and brother Raul Quintana Sr. She is survived by her three children: Dominic Ramirez, Gloria Maltagliati (Mark), and Therese Ramirez-Larouche (Andre) and nephew, Raul Quintana Jr. Pat was grandmother to Daniel Ramirez, Jr. (Jennifer), Chrystal Creswell (Richard), Gabriel Ramirez, ElisseLarouche, Vincent Larouche, and Nicholas Maltagliati. Prajedis was great grandmother to Damien Ramirez, DezireRamirez, Brian Ramirez, Chris Ramirez, and Eden, Paxton, Olivia, and Titus Creswell. She was great-great grandmother to Ricky and Kaliani Ramirez.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4 to 8pm, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA 94806 (510-223-1265) and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church 1845 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA 94806 (510-232-5931). Followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Prajedis Ramirez
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020