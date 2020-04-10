Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Farales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Farales


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Farales Obituary
Priscilla Farales
July 5,1928 - March 25, 2020
Alameda
Priscilla C. Farales, 91, resident of Alameda passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was born in Vigan, Philippines on July 5, 1928 to Leonardo and Lapaz Cabaltera. Priscilla married Leonides N. Farales on May 4, 1960. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bryan) Knittel, Darryl C. Farales, Eddy C. Farales, and grandson Edward S. Farales. Priscilla enjoyed cooking, reading, going on vacations, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church for 30+ years and a member of the UPA. Her beloved husband, Leonides, of 57 years passed away on April 18, 2018. A memorial service may be determined at a future date.


View the online memorial for Priscilla Farales
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -