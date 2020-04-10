|
Priscilla Farales
July 5,1928 - March 25, 2020
Alameda
Priscilla C. Farales, 91, resident of Alameda passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was born in Vigan, Philippines on July 5, 1928 to Leonardo and Lapaz Cabaltera. Priscilla married Leonides N. Farales on May 4, 1960. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bryan) Knittel, Darryl C. Farales, Eddy C. Farales, and grandson Edward S. Farales. Priscilla enjoyed cooking, reading, going on vacations, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church for 30+ years and a member of the UPA. Her beloved husband, Leonides, of 57 years passed away on April 18, 2018. A memorial service may be determined at a future date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020