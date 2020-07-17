Reverend R. Richard RoeJune 3, 1930 - July 8, 2020Resident of Los Altos, CAReverend R. Richard Roe died peacefully on June 8 after a short time in home hospice, cared for by loved ones. He sought, throughout his entire life, to connect his daily actions to the social issues of his time. His 90 years leave a legacy of children, grandchildren, colleagues, church and community members, former students, organizations, and social movements to which he gave everything that he could.Dick was born in Kansas City, Missouri. His family moved to San Francisco when he was a young boy. He grew up a single child in the City, experiencing independence and freedom to explore that became lifelong passions. He graduated from Washington High School where he played sports and was a student leader. He attended UC Berkeley, continuing to develop his leadership skills and style as the elected National President of the Student YMCA and various local and regional student fellowship organizations. Although he studied engineering and social welfare at Cal, he decided to continue his education at the Pacific School of Religion. He was the first person in his extended family to attend college, to graduate, and to earn a graduate degree.Dick was ordained as a Congregational minister in 1957. For the next 60 years, he sought and was called to a diverse set of positions, all related to strengthening the local church. In addition to offering compassionate pastoral care - and hundreds of beautiful wedding services - Dick intentionally chose places and positions in which he could offer his widely recognized skills in youth and leadership development, organizational transition, continuing education, social action, and community engagement. Positions included Campus Minister (Stanford University and San José State University), pastor of two United Churches of Christ (Pittsburg and Suisun-Fairfield), Associate Pastor (Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church), Interim Minister (College Heights Church in San Mateo), Director of the Peace Education and Action Project of the UCC Northern California Conference, and Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Council of Churches. In the last years of his life, he was a devoted member of the Ladera Community Church, where he gave generously of his time and skills through worship, guest sermons, and seminar facilitation. In every setting, Dick infused his commitment to social justice, enthusiasm for learning and deep discussion, and conviction that the Church should be ever more inclusive and welcoming.Dick's commitments to addressing the causes of social injustice led to numerous other positions and volunteer leadership, including 7 years as the Executive Director of Midpeninsula Citizens for Fair Housing. He was the founding president of the Pittsburg Human Relations Council in the early 1950s and served on Palo Alto's Human Relations Commission from 1979-1988. His concern for ethics and human rights led to decades of service as a community member of the Stanford University Institutional Review Board. He taught graduate and undergraduate courses on social ethics and ethical responsibility in health care at the University of San Francisco for 15 years, and was a frequent trainer and consultant to community-based organizations throughout the Bay Area.Dick was a natural teacher, eager to share with others anything he learned. He was a lifelong advocate for justice and civil rights, part of the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer, the Farmworkers Movement, the Peace Movement, a strong supporter of Palestine, women's rights, LGBT rights, and marriage equality. He developed and led U.S. and European service-learning and immersion experiences for high school and college students through the Lisle Fellowship and his campus ministry at Stanford and San José State.Throughout his long life, Dick loved all kinds of music and artistic performances, books and ideas, his begonias, travel, collecting folk songs and playing his guitar, preparing the Thanksgiving turkey, and holding season tickets with The San Francisco Ballet, The San Francisco Symphony, Chanticleer and local theater. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49rs, The Giants, The Warriors, Stanford Women's Basketball and Stanford Football. He was an avid consumer of progressive news, checking his email and watching MSNBC until his very last day. His final quest, which he engaged in with great enthusiasm, was investigating the relationship between quantum physics and spirituality.Gerri Roe was Dick's wife for 66 years. They are survived by their children and their spouses - Kathleen Roe and Jerry Smith, Colleen Simmie and Kevin Hall, Dilan Roe and Susie Hoskins, Kevin Roe and Dale Gluth. They were extremely proud of their grandchildren - Cameron Smith and his wife Colleen Williams, Morgan, Mackenzie, and Macgregor Simmie. He and Gerri were nearly full time working grandparents during their seventies and early eighties when Colleen's family needed support. He cooked full meals, always with dessert, while he was taking care of them. He was a loving grandpa and caring father. Gerri and Dick welcomed many others into their lives as family, including Carrie Hoskins, Suzanne Gauthier, Zachary Gauthier-Kos, and all of the children on Kendall Avenue.Our memorial will be private. In lieu of donations, we ask that those who knew our father, in the words he so often used to end a wedding or church service, "go forward and embrace all that is good and life-affirming in this world."