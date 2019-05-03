|
Rachel Lomeli
Apr. 28, 1924 - Apr. 26, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Rachel passed away peacefully on April 26th. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Raul Lomeli. She is survived by her son Rene, four grandchildren Stephanie, Henry, Raul and Mark, and eleven great grandchildren. Rachel was very active at St. Catherine's parish and her community. Rachel was a great example to us all. To many she was considered a living saint.
Services will be held at St Catherine's Catholic Church in Martinez on Monday the 6th at 10:00 am
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019