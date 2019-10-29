|
|
Rachel Major
Nov. 2, 1941 ~ Oct. 18, 2019
Hayward, CA
Rachel Joan Major (77) died on October 18, 2019, in Pennsylvania where she had been living for the past 3 years. Born in Wooster, Ohio, Rachel moved with her family to Southern California shortly after her birth. She went to high school in the San Fernando Valley and college at the University of California at Santa Barbara where she majored in education. Upon graduation, Rachel was hired by the Hayward School District to teach school at Eden Gardens Elementary where she taught grades 3, 4 and 5 for 38 years, primarily with gifted children. Rachel loved teaching and traveling and was able to travel to every continent in the world. She would often bring her travel experiences back into the classroom where she shared her global knowledge and adventures. Because of her creativity and enthusiasm in the classroom, many students kept in contact with her throughout her teaching career and after she retired. She not only taught the children in the beginning of her career, but also their children, and sometimes, their grandchildren. She is deeply missed not only by all these students, but also by close, longtime friends made in elementary school through college who became steady connections, even through her declining health which precipitated a move to Pennsylvania. Rachel will be missed by friends from far and near as well as her immediate family, Kerry Carr and Stu and Brenda Major. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 15. For more details, please contact Kerry Carr at [email protected] If so desired, donations in Rachel's name may be made to either of these two organizations who were faithful in their caring for her during the last years of her life. Crossroads Hospice: crhcf.org/donate/, or https://www.presbyonspiredlife.org/ways-to-give/how-to-give/donate/ (be sure to indicate Spring Mill).
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019