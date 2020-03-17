|
|
Rae Lorraine Frits
June 10, 1937- February 22, 2020
Schertz Texas
Rae Lorraine Frits (Stoffels) born to Ray L. and Emma Catherine Stoffels of mtz Ca. Raised in Concord she graduated from Mt. Diablo High in 1955. On a cold night in 1956 she met and married the love of her life Eugene C. Frits. They raised two sons Raymond and Michael. Mom was a homemaker and stay at home mom for the first few years later she worked at Loards ice cream in Orinda and Concord and later at Byron boys ranch. Mom loved travel, dancing and music working with her hands she loved knitting sewing and crochet she also designed and built two houses Dad and mom enjoyed trips to the Caribbean, Canada and the trip of a lifetime to Germany. She was proceeded in death by her parents her husband of 59 years Eugene and her grandson Cody r. Frits. She is survived by son Raymond and wife Teresa of Slaton Texas son Michael and wife Kim of San Antonio Texas Grandsons Clayton E. Frits of Brentwood Brandon R. Frits of Antioch and Benjamin Perry of San Antonio also granddaughter Tara R. Frits of Slaton Texas and her brother Gilbert Stoffels of Redding Ca. graveside service Saturday March 21, [email protected]:00am Memory gardens concord calif
View the online memorial for Rae Lorraine Frits
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2020