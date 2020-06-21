Ralph Cozine
January 4, 1930 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, California
Ralph was born in Concordia Kansas to Mamie Meyer Cozine and Earl Cozine. They lived in various locations around Washington County Kansas where Mamie was a schoolteacher who taught Ralph and his younger sister Eileen. Earl passed away when Ralph was 10, leaving Ralph as the head of the household. After high school, Ralph went to Kansas State University to study art. One of Ralph's passions was photography. His cousin Philip Meyer was majoring in Journalism at K-State and recruited Ralph to take photos for the school newspaper. Phil introduced Ralph to Marillyn Weisbender, who was also in journalism at K-State. After Ralph graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree, Ralph and Phil joined the Navy, spending time at various bases around the world, including Japan. When he returned to Kansas, he and Marillyn continued their courtship while Ralph went back to K-State to get a second degree in Mechanical Engineering. In November 1958 they got married and moved to California where Ralph had a job at the Sandia National Laboratories. They lived in several places before settling in Danville in 1967, where they raised three children Mary (Dahl), Jane (Thomas) and Andrew. After retiring from Sandia in 1989, Ralph worked as a docent at the Blackhawk Auto Museum and the Museum of San Ramon Valley. He continued his love of photography by preparing old pictures of Danville and the San Ramon Valley for several books of historical Valley photos. In December of 2014, Ralph and Marillyn moved to Merrill Gardens Assisted Living facility in Lafayette. In January, Ralph celebrated his 90th birthday. Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years Marillyn, their three children and their spouses Mary (Ken), Jane (Mark) and Andrew (Catherine), six grandchildren (Alexandra, Mark II, Melissa, Christina, Suzanne and Jacob), his sister Eileen and niece and nephew Karen and Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in his name to the Museum of San Ramon Valley or a charity of your choice. We love you Dad!
View the online memorial for Ralph Cozine
January 4, 1930 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, California
Ralph was born in Concordia Kansas to Mamie Meyer Cozine and Earl Cozine. They lived in various locations around Washington County Kansas where Mamie was a schoolteacher who taught Ralph and his younger sister Eileen. Earl passed away when Ralph was 10, leaving Ralph as the head of the household. After high school, Ralph went to Kansas State University to study art. One of Ralph's passions was photography. His cousin Philip Meyer was majoring in Journalism at K-State and recruited Ralph to take photos for the school newspaper. Phil introduced Ralph to Marillyn Weisbender, who was also in journalism at K-State. After Ralph graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree, Ralph and Phil joined the Navy, spending time at various bases around the world, including Japan. When he returned to Kansas, he and Marillyn continued their courtship while Ralph went back to K-State to get a second degree in Mechanical Engineering. In November 1958 they got married and moved to California where Ralph had a job at the Sandia National Laboratories. They lived in several places before settling in Danville in 1967, where they raised three children Mary (Dahl), Jane (Thomas) and Andrew. After retiring from Sandia in 1989, Ralph worked as a docent at the Blackhawk Auto Museum and the Museum of San Ramon Valley. He continued his love of photography by preparing old pictures of Danville and the San Ramon Valley for several books of historical Valley photos. In December of 2014, Ralph and Marillyn moved to Merrill Gardens Assisted Living facility in Lafayette. In January, Ralph celebrated his 90th birthday. Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years Marillyn, their three children and their spouses Mary (Ken), Jane (Mark) and Andrew (Catherine), six grandchildren (Alexandra, Mark II, Melissa, Christina, Suzanne and Jacob), his sister Eileen and niece and nephew Karen and Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in his name to the Museum of San Ramon Valley or a charity of your choice. We love you Dad!
View the online memorial for Ralph Cozine
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.