|
|
Ralph Gutierrez
June 1, 1938 - March 27, 2020
Winters
On Friday, March 27, 2020, Ralph Gutierrez, loving husband passed away at the age of 81. Born June 1, 1938 in El Cerrito, Ca to Connie and Manuel Gutierrez he graduated from Lower Lake High School and was a lifelong Teamster. In 1961, he married Shirley Joann Vaught. They raised four sons, David, Steven, Paul, Ralph Jr., and two grand children, Courtney and Paul. Ralph was an avid sportsman, fishing and hunting and traveling to all places to do both. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and great collection of duck decoys. Ralph was proceeded in death by both parents, brother Richard, sisters Terri and Tillie, son Paul, and granddaughter Courtney. He is survived by his wife Shirley, brother Fred, sons David, Steven and Ralph Jr., several grandchildren and great grand children. Memorial Service to follow.
View the online memorial for Ralph Gutierrez
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020