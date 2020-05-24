Ralph I McCormickSept. 28, 1922 - April 26, 2020Resident of BrentwoodDad died peacefully at his home in Brentwood after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter Sheron Ann, at his bedside. He departs to join his beloved wife, Dorothy Louise, after many years. Dad was born and raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was raised by his grandparents as his parents died in a car accident when he was very young. He was one of three boys: Douglas and Ellsworth.He was well known by many people when either driving his prized possession, a very shiny blue 1986 Cadillac, or just walking around Summerset 2. he worked with the homeowner's association delivering news letters which gave him something to do. He enjoyed playing Bridge with his Summerset friends.Ralph spent three years in the Army during World War 11 Fighting as a member of the 898th anti-aircraft artillery battalion. After the war, he worked in various technology position for GE, UTC, and Lockheed. At Lockheed he was employed as a subcontract administrator (Procurement Agent) working on the Poseidon missile program. He was very meticulous and precise in his work and in his life.He was a master Mason since February 11, 1948 and was awarded many years ago the veteran's medal for 50 years of Masonic service by the Grand Master of the Pittsfield Mystic lodge.Burial will be at a private family service at the Los Gatos Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later appropriate time. If a donation is in mind please donate to your local Hospice --- they do wonderful work.