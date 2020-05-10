Ralph Ivar Bertelsen
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Ivar Bertelsen
July 15, 1926 – April 22, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Ralph passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2020. Born to Mr. & Mrs. Ivar Bertelsen on July 15, 1926 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He grew up in Bradley Beach, New Jersey before enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17 and marrying his wife Evelyn Rae Johnson (deceased) on August 30, 1947.
At the age of 17 with only six months of training, Ralph volunteered to be a signalman aboard the Destroyer USS Moore during the battle of Iwo Jima. He would go on to serve for 30 years in the Navy and become a full Commander by his retirement. However, that was not enough for Ralph. After being in the Navy, he went back to school to get his CPA and worked for 15 years as a State Auditor.
After traveling with the Navy, Ralph and Evelyn settled down in Alameda with their four children, Eric Bertelsen, Karl Bertelsen (deceased), Martha Bertelsen, Christina (Bertelsen) McAdams. Ralph was an amazing father and father-in-law to Penny Bertelsen and Joseph McAdams. He was a caring and humorous grandfather to Brian and Lindsey Bertelsen and Holly and Stephanie McAdams. Ralph loved having the chance to know his great-grand daughters Lily and Mia and his grand-daughter-in-law, Jilly.
Ralph was loved by everyone and gave love to everyone around him. He valued time spent with his family and those he adopted as family. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and walking the neighborhood with his dog. And in the words of Ralph himself, we are all glad we got the chance to meet him.
In honor of his memory, please consider donating in his name to USS Hornet Museum, FAAS (Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter), Alameda Junior Golf Club, or The National Coalition of Homeless Veterans.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is possible. For further Information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Ralph Ivar Bertelsen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved