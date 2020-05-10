Ralph Ivar BertelsenJuly 15, 1926 – April 22, 2020Resident of AlamedaRalph passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2020. Born to Mr. & Mrs. Ivar Bertelsen on July 15, 1926 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He grew up in Bradley Beach, New Jersey before enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17 and marrying his wife Evelyn Rae Johnson (deceased) on August 30, 1947.At the age of 17 with only six months of training, Ralph volunteered to be a signalman aboard the Destroyer USS Moore during the battle of Iwo Jima. He would go on to serve for 30 years in the Navy and become a full Commander by his retirement. However, that was not enough for Ralph. After being in the Navy, he went back to school to get his CPA and worked for 15 years as a State Auditor.After traveling with the Navy, Ralph and Evelyn settled down in Alameda with their four children, Eric Bertelsen, Karl Bertelsen (deceased), Martha Bertelsen, Christina (Bertelsen) McAdams. Ralph was an amazing father and father-in-law to Penny Bertelsen and Joseph McAdams. He was a caring and humorous grandfather to Brian and Lindsey Bertelsen and Holly and Stephanie McAdams. Ralph loved having the chance to know his great-grand daughters Lily and Mia and his grand-daughter-in-law, Jilly.Ralph was loved by everyone and gave love to everyone around him. He valued time spent with his family and those he adopted as family. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and walking the neighborhood with his dog. And in the words of Ralph himself, we are all glad we got the chance to meet him.In honor of his memory, please consider donating in his name to USS Hornet Museum, FAAS (Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter), Alameda Junior Golf Club, or The National Coalition of Homeless Veterans.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is possible. For further Information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).