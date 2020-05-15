Ralph Lee Netzer
1923 - 2020
Apr 7, 1923 - May 1, 2020
BRENTWOOD
Ralph L Netzer passed away on Friday May 1st of natural causes. He was 97. A native of California, he was raised in Oakland, where he met and married his high school sweetheart Betty Hemphill Netzer. A veteran of WWII, Ralph served in the US Air Force as a B-17 pilot in Europe. Ralph and Betty raised 3 children in Castro Valley, and then retired on the Mendocino coast. Betty preceded him in death, after 51 years of marriage. He was fortunate to find love again, with Lee Pellaton Netzer, who shared with him another 20 years of marriage, before she passed in 2016.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Westmont of Brentwood Assisted Living, for their excellent care and loving hearts. We also thank Suncrest Hospice for their assistance and comfort.
Services will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.
