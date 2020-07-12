Ralph S. TorranoSept. 29, 1931 - July 3, 2020Resident of Antioch, CARalph Salvatore Torrano, 88 years young, was a lover of wine (actually a good martini as well as a shot of Tuaca in his coffee while gardening too!), creator of the best Sicilian marinated olives, master gardener, handyman extraordinaire, collector of fascinating money clips, and by far the best father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Watch out heaven, here comes an angel!Ralph excelled at growing most anything from a seed to seedling; you could see him daily watering the garden, the street, and whatever he could get his watering hose on. As an avid outdoorsman, Ralph loved fishing and trolling the delta, as well as servicing his own cars plus his kids' cars too. He was a man who lived within his means, and his greatest joy was outsmarting his kids, grand kids, and great grand kids (rarely losing) at a game of speed-style patty cake!He was married to his main squeeze and partner in life, Claudia Mercurio, for over 62 years. They were blessed with five children: Frank, Denee, Michelle, Harry, and Ralph, Jr. Nonetheless, the Torrano kids made an impact on the Antioch Unified School District. He taught them all to fish, to select a quality hammer, enjoy Saturday night at the fights, Nascar, the art of grit and hard work, and to just be thankful.Adding to their brood are two sons-in-laws, Joe Gill and Peter Berliner, and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Torrano. His love and passion were his grandchildren, Frankie and Jessica Torrano, Courtney and Gary Ribeiro, Dominic Gill, Alexa and Michael Figaroa, the triplets, Sydney, Shelly, and Sierra Torrano, and Bobby and Kendal Berliner. Let us not forget his great grandchildren: Miley and Angelo Torrano; Gianna, Gino, and Vinnie Ribeiro; Jace, Cade, and arriving in November, Charli Rose Figaroa.Ralph, rich in family, also enjoyed life-long friendships some spanning more than 80 years. And up until recently, he attended regular lunch outings with his high school buddies.Ralph was proud of his service in the Korean conflict. The VA staff in Martinez he always used to say, "they are first class, they don't get any better." The family thanks all those involved in supporting Ralph over the years. To the Sutter-Delta team, as Ralph would say, "Five Stars!" Thank you to the nurses, doctors, ER team, case workers, social workers, and hospice. We couldn't be more grateful.Private services with the family will be held due to the current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please support your local food bank.