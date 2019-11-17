|
|
Ralph Smith
Mar. 21, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2019
Alamo (formerly Oakland)
Born in Fresno Ralph lived most of his life in Piedmont and Oakland where he and his wife Joan raised five children. Ralph graduated from Piedmont High School, Santa Rosa Junior College where he is in the Football Hall of Fame, and U.C. Berkeley, earning his Bachelors in Economics and Architecture and his Masters in Art. Ralph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Ralph is survived by Joan, his loving wife of 61 years, children: David (Andriana "Muffy"), Janet Keeter (Stephen), Virginia Haynes (Ron), Kenneth (Anne), Alan (Lisa), grandchildren Anthony, Natalie, Cecilia, Alec, Caroline, Kyle, Kayla and Alyssa, brother Leo (Nina), sister Patricia Miller and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Manor Care Tice Valley for their loving care of Ralph for the past 16 months as he succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Isidore in Danville.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019