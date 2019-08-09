|
Ralph Williams
Nov. 25, 1937 - Apr 13, 2019
Resident of San Pablo
Ralph passed away peacefully with family at his bedside this April. He was born in Troy, KS and grew up in Richmond, CA. He graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1955. Ralph then proudly served for four years in the United States Marine Corps, where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served overseas. After leaving the USMC, he graduated from Cal State Hayward. For over 30 years, Ralph was employed by the Vallejo Unified School District, serving as a teacher, counselor, vice-principal, principal, and administrator.
Ralph will always be remembered as a loving, kind, generous, hard working, intelligent good man in the truest sense of the word. He was known to all for his wonderfully wicked sense of humor and how he often willing made himself the butt of a good joke.
He had a life long commitment to volunteering and service to the community through such organizations as Babe Ruth Baseball, El Sobrante Boys Club, Boy Scout Troop 71, and the Kiwanis of Vallejo.
Ralph will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years Yvonne, their two children Stacy Wright (David) and Eric Williams (Judy), their three grandchildren Wesley Wright, Miranda Wright, and Jack Williams, and their three great grandchildren Maddison, Jameson, and Emmerson. Ralph is also survived by his sisters Pat, Sue, Loretta, and Nancy, and his brother Don, as well as his many nieces and nephews.
Per Ralph's request, no services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019