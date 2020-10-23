1/1
Ralph Worthey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Worthey
1931 - August 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Ralph Worthey of both Richmond and Santa Monica, CA passed away in August after a brief illness. Ralph was born in Richmond CA in 1931 and graduated from Richmond HS. After college Ralph spent 2 years in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Most of his adult life was spent in Southern CA with various careers providing an enriched lifestyle. Ralph never married and leaves behind nephews Dan and Jay Worthey and only niece Pam Clark (Worthey). Ralph is proceeded in death by his older brother Richard.


View the online memorial for Ralph Worthey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved