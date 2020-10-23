Ralph Worthey1931 - August 2020Resident of Richmond, CARalph Worthey of both Richmond and Santa Monica, CA passed away in August after a brief illness. Ralph was born in Richmond CA in 1931 and graduated from Richmond HS. After college Ralph spent 2 years in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Most of his adult life was spent in Southern CA with various careers providing an enriched lifestyle. Ralph never married and leaves behind nephews Dan and Jay Worthey and only niece Pam Clark (Worthey). Ralph is proceeded in death by his older brother Richard.