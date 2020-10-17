Ralph YoungNov. 17, 1928 - Oct. 8, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CARalph passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, leaving behind his wife, Nancy, of 32 years, son, Christopher Dudash, Pittsburg, son, Ken Young; daughter-in-law, Maggie Young, San Diego, daughter, Teresa Peete, Antioch, Grandsons: Mark and Matthew Young, San Diego, Christopher Peete, Antioch, daughter, Stephanie Ortland (deceased), Granddaughters: Brandy and Codi Ortland, Great Granddaughters: Chloe and Madison Moldren, Concord, Ca.Ralph was born in England, has been here for over 57 years, worked at US Steel, USS Posco for over 40 years. Loved English Soccer, his team was Arsenal. Loved being with his family. He will be greatly missed.