1/1
Ralph Young
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Young
Nov. 17, 1928 - Oct. 8, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Ralph passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, leaving behind his wife, Nancy, of 32 years, son, Christopher Dudash, Pittsburg, son, Ken Young; daughter-in-law, Maggie Young, San Diego, daughter, Teresa Peete, Antioch, Grandsons: Mark and Matthew Young, San Diego, Christopher Peete, Antioch, daughter, Stephanie Ortland (deceased), Granddaughters: Brandy and Codi Ortland, Great Granddaughters: Chloe and Madison Moldren, Concord, Ca.
Ralph was born in England, has been here for over 57 years, worked at US Steel, USS Posco for over 40 years. Loved English Soccer, his team was Arsenal. Loved being with his family. He will be greatly missed.


View the online memorial for Ralph Young



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved