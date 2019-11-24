East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Ramon Rodriguez
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
1932 - 2019
Ramon Rodriguez Obituary
Ramon Rodriguez
Sept 25, 1932 - Nov 13, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Ramon "Ray" Rodriquez passed away at home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born on September 25, 1932 in Westwood, California. He served in the Navy from 1951-1955, during the Korean War. He worked at USS-Pittsburg Works for 34 years, retiring as a pipefitter in 1984. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Gibaldi on April 23, 1951 who survives him. He is also survived by his children Rose (Dann) Myers, Hilly (Karen) Rodriquez and Ron (Cheryl) Rodriguez as well as his 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His sister, Maria Alvarez also survives him. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jesse, Manuel and Emily Rodriquez and by his parents, Ysabel and Pomposa Rodriquez.
Memorial will be held on December 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Military burial with honors will take place on December 3, 2019 at 11:30am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. The family would like to thank Carol Archer of Kaiser Support Care Services and Pro-health Hospice for their support.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
