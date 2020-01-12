|
Ramona Geraldine Mulvaney
Apr. 20, 1928 - Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Mona as she was known to family and friends passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29th with the beloved husband Jim, family and close friends Jot and Estela Brown at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claude Raymond and Amanda Marie (Alice) Smith, Sister Louise Keeney, daughter Michele Moal and son William (Bill) Moal.
Survived by her loving husband James Mulvaney, daughters Frances Blythe, Denise Killingsworth, step-son James Mulvaney, Jr. (Lisa). Grandchildren Tina Blythe, Jessica Kirchhoff (Rick), Nicolas Killingsworth (Amy), Adriana Berger (Ethan), Daniel Mulvaney, Shannon Mulvaney. Great-grandchildren Jack and Ty Kirchhoff, Makalii and Lalea Berger, Lillian and Jackson Williams. Also survived by her niece Cherie' Gamardo.
Service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3433 Somerset Avenue, Castro Valley, Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020