Randall Edward McVey

October 18, 1964 ~ March 7, 2019

Resident of Ceres, CA, formerly of Fremont, CA

Passed away unexpectedly @ 54 years of age Thursday, March 7th 2019 in Modesto Kaiser Permanente Hospital due to a sudden heart attack. Randall was usually known as "Randy" by most of his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica, also known as "Roni" of 28 years and adoring daughter "Emily Jane" 24 years old; also, by his loving furry pals "Bella" and "Paisley".

Randy was a native Californian, born in Castro Valley; moved to Hayward and then to Fremont with his parents Raymond and Shirley McVey and younger sister Susan McVey. He was also uncle to Joey McVey of Oakley, CA. Randy also had an Uncle Tom Austin of Hayward, CA.

Randy attended Patterson Elementary, Thornton Jr. High, & Graduated from American High School in 1983, all of Fremont, CA.

Growing up, he loved playing many sports such as "little league" baseball for Centerville-National and Basketball in High School along with Football. He spent 1 year on junior varsity and 3 years on varsity, where he was a 2-time all-league guard and offensive tackle. After high school, he went on to Merritt College in Oakland, CA played some football for their team, also played some for Cal-State Hayward.

He left college to work for Orchard Supply Hardware in Milpitas, also went into Management. He left there and went to work for Lowe's in 2012 where he also worked in management. He left in 2017 due to a health condition.

Randy loved duck hunting and fishing, especially with his Dad. Some of his happiest times were spent going to Disneyland with his wife Roni and daughter Emily.

He is going to be sadly missed by all who knew this "gentle giant" with a big smile and a kind heart.

To his family and friends, a "celebration of his life" will be announced at a future date.





View the online memorial for Randall Edward McVey Published in East Bay Times on July 16, 2019