Randall John Enos
February 28, 1950 - June 22, 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Randy passed away on June 22, 2020 after a challenging battle with Alzheimer's. Born to John Enos and Barbara (Holstrom) Enos in Berkeley, CA, the oldest of four children, they moved to Richmond when he was six months old. He attended Mira Vista Elementary and Adams Junior High (as did his own children), and Harry Ells High School. When Harry Ells was closed, he moved to the new John F. Kennedy High School, where he was part of the school's first graduating class. After two years at Contra Costa College he earned his teaching credential at UC Berkeley.
Education was his passion. Randy loved the community he grew up in and chose to remain here, sharing this passion with many generations of students in Richmond Unified/ West Contra Costa Unified School District. He taught at almost every high school in the district, finally ending up at his alma mater, Kennedy High, teaching U.S. History, American Government, and Economics. Along the way he coached winning teams in football and baseball.
Eventually, Randy decided to use his leadership skills in administration, returning to Cal to earn his Master's degree in education, while working as an assistant principal, then principal. At the time of his retirement he was the principal of Gompers Continuation High School, now Greenwood Academy. After retirement he continued to coach before being elected to the West Contra Costa school board, serving from 2012 - 2016.
Randy leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Tamea, son Ben (Ariana), daughter Courtney (Mike) Wilkinson, brothers Rob, Rey (Carrie), sister Janet Enos, and nephew and nieces Robbie, Jill, and Roschelle.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged for a future date. Please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
to help end Alzheimer's. View the online memorial for Randall John Enos