Randolph Dale Lindsay "Randy" died peacefully on March 7th 2019 in the home he built in Pine Grove CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Roxanne Wiedemann Lindsay, his daughter Mattie Lindsay Cooper, son-in-law Christopher Cooper, two grandchildren, Gracie Cooper (10) and Bowen Cooper (7) and his brother Jeff Lindsay.

A celebration of Randy's life will be held at San Ramon Presbyterian Church on March 30th, 2019 at 11am.

Randy was born on March 16th, 1943 in Flushing, NY to Robert and Cleo Lindsay. He graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1961 and went on to Healds College for a degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant for Phillips Petroleum and eventually became a lifelong entrepreneur running a successful auto shop business, founding a custom home company with his brother Jeff and then working as a contractor until his retirement in 2014

He proudly served the country in the National Guard from and protected people and premises in the Watts Riots of 1965.

Randy also actively participated in the Danville Lions Service Club and was elected District Secretary for the Alameda/Contra Costa Lions District. He participated in many Lions activities both locally and in the District. He was a member of the Danville Lions when they built the little Front Street park.

Throughout his life he was an auto enthusiast, in his younger years he always had special vehicles including an early Mercury, an Impala convertible, an MGB and more. Later in life Randy traded those fun cars in for heavy duty haulers to chauffeur his daughter's horses from show to show driving as far as Canada and Oklahoma!

As his family grew and grandchildren were born, Randy could always be found at every birthday party, school event or sports game for his grandchildren. Most recently he was able to enjoy his grandson's final basketball game of the season and his first year of flag football as well as see the art his granddaughter created that was selected for a special installation at Bishop O'Dowd High School.

Randy will be dearly missed by so many, his outgoing and fun personality made him the life of the party and he was always up for having a good time. He was the most loving husband and father anyone could ask for and was no doubt the best grandpa of all time! He had an amazing life, was quite possibly the most positive person you will ever meet. He never once complained during difficult or challenging times in his life and was an inspiration to his wife, daughter and anyone that he encountered. He always had a plan and a vision of how he wanted things to go in life and it no surprise that he went peacefully in his favorite chair in the home he built doing his favorite pastime of late, watching TV ?

