Feb. 26, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2018
Concord
Randy passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Randy is survived by his daughters Tracey (Jim) and Shannon (Erin), grandchildren Nicholas (Catherine), Jamie and Adam (Chante), 2 great grandchildren Bentley and Carter, niece Jill and nephew David. Randy is most remembered for his love for his departed wife Mary Lou, westerns, animals, building and flying airplanes, and time with his family in the cabin he built for them to enjoy at Donner Lake. Private services for Randy will be held in Truckee this summer.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019
