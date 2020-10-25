1/1
Raphael Roger Belluomini
1930 - 2020
September 15, 1930 - October 23, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Raphael Belluomini, a Teacher and Administrator in the Mt. Diablo USD and the Fremont USD, died in his sleep on October 23rd, 2020. He was 90 years old.
A native Californian, Raphael was born and raised in Arcata, CA and moved to Berkeley in 1951 with his wife, Janice, where he attended the University of CA. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1953 and taught at San Jose H.S. for one year. In 1956 he came to the Mt. Diablo USD and taught at Riverview Intermediate and Clayton Valley H.S. He attended CA State University at Hayward where he received his Master's Degree in School Administration. He later became an Administrator at Clayton Valley H.S., College Park H.S., Pleasant Hill H.S. and the Mt. Diablo District Office. In 1983 he took a position as Asst. Superintendent of Curriculum & Instructional Services at Fremont USD and a few years later accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools for the Fremont USD, retiring in June 1994. After his retirement, he worked as an interim administrator for many different schools in the area. He lived most of his life in Clayton, CA.
He was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Clayton; a member of the Kiwanis Club; Association of CA School Administrators, CA Retired Teachers Association, SIRS, and UC Berkeley Alumni Assoc. Raphael attended Humboldt State University at Arcata; University of CA at Berkeley; and CA State University at Hayward. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading, traveling, and especially spending time with his family. Raphael was predeceased by his parents George and Argia Belluomini of Arcata, CA.
Raphael is survived by his son, Paul (Lynne), daughter, Lynn (Jim), granddaughters, Megan, Claire, Erin, and Mia, sisters in law, Jane and Lois, and many loved nieces, nephews & cousins. He is also survived by step-grandson, Jesse (Katrina), and step-granddaughter, Jill (Joe). He is survived by his great-grandchildren Alex, Michaela, Raquel, Julianna, Bella, Jayden, and Julianne.
There will be a visitation at Oakmont Memorial Park on October 30 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and a memorial service will be at St. John's Episcopal Church on October 31 at 10 am. Seating for the memorial is limited due to COVID 19 restrictions. Please call for a reservation at 925-672-8855. The memorial is also available on Zoom: Meeting ID: 878 1769 9381 / Passcode: 544309. Private burial at Oakmont Memorial Park following the visitation.
Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, American Cancer Society, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association, or to a charity of your choice.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Oakmont Memorial Park
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
