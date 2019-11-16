|
|
Ray Arata
March 4, 1928 - November 10, 2019
Oakland, California
Our Uncle, Ray P. Arata, nicknamed "Babe", died peacefully in his Oakland home on November 10, 2019. Babe was 91 years old.
A lifelong resident of Oakland, Babe had a varied career in his life, from joining the Merchant Marines as a teen, to working as a truck driver, wine merchant, and hardware salesman, culminating in his retirement at the ripe old age of 52.
Babe was an avid San Francisco 49er fan and season ticket holder, and his love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was unmatched. His love of sports translated into a hobby that became a consuming passion through the collection of football, baseball, and basketball cards.
While a lifelong bachelor and independent sort, he enjoyed the family dinners during the many birthdays and holidays through the years, as well as the games that followed afterwards.
Babe is predeceased in death by his father Andrew and his mother Elena, and his sister Elsie Arata Giuntoli. Babe is survived by his nephews John, Steve, and Michael Giuntoli, and niece Maryanne Giuntoli; great nieces Elizabeth Botvinnik and Nicole Giuntoli and great nephew Michael Giuntoli; great great niece Sophia Botvinnik and great great nephews Camden and Jacob Botvinnik.
The Giuntoli family extends a heartfelt thankyou to Raul Mabanta for his wonderful care for our uncle during the last five years of his life.
A vigil will be held at 7:00 pm at St. Theresa Church in Oakland, California on Tuesday, November 19th, with a viewing at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:30 am, with his internment immediately following at St. Josephs Cemetery. St. Theresa church is located at 30 Mandalay Rd, Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the .
Ciao Bambino!
St. Josephs's Cemetery and Funeral Home
Lynda Bishop
(510) 234-2012
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019