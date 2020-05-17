Ray McMurry
1940 - 2020
Ray McMurry
January 13, 1940 - May 10, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay
Harvey Raymond McMurry began his journey on January 13, 1940 in Oakland, Ca. He was the first born son of the late Harvey and Marybelle McMurry. Big brother to James McMurry, he grew up primarily in El Cerrito, Ca. and then moved to San Leandro, Ca. After graduating from San Leandro High School, he joined the Air Force, got married, and was stationed in Tucson, Az.
He had two children with his first wife Shirley. In 1971, he married Marianne, and together, they raised two daughters along with his first born children.
Ray was hard working and dedicated. He started his career at Continental Can in Hayward, Ca., to support his growing family. After working his way up, he retired as Plant Manager from Silgan Containers 48 years later. He became a pilot and delighted his kids with plane rides to the Nut Tree, creating fond memories. He enjoyed taking his family camping and boating every summer. Living on the water in Discovery Bay and boating on The Delta on his boat "McWoody" was his passion. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his grandkid's athletic games and activities. Known as Big Papa, he spent his retirement years attending many family gatherings and celebrations. He, also, enjoyed spending time at the Discovery Bay park with his dog, Cookie.
He is survived by his wife Marianne, his brother, his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a future date and time.
His kind and gentle nature will be missed. We love you Dad!


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
