Raye Thieman-Pereira
December 7, 1932 - November 3, 2019
Alameda
Raye Lee Thieman-Pereira, longtime Alameda resident, born December 7, 1932, in Oakland, California, passed away in her home surrounded by loving family.
Preceded in death by her late husbands John Monti and Ray Pereira, her mother Louise Goodwin Noble, father Bernard Goodwin, sister Betty Condi, step-brother JB Johnson, half-brother William Goodwin, and niece Elaine Shipman.
Survived by her brother, Garry Goodwin and her nephew and nieces, David Goodwin, Gail Cederlund, and Nora Ferrar, her step-sister Athalia Fetter, niece Kathy Gunther and nephew Chris Buckley. She leaves her devoted children, Cynthia Ratto and husband Steve, Frank Monti and wife Jane, Cheryl Hallman and husband Max, and Kendall Thiemann and wife Tammy. She adored her grandchildren, Lyndsey Strankman and husband Elliott, John Monti, Karrington Thiemann, Karina Thiemann, and KJ Thiemann.
Raye lived most of her life in Alameda and wintered in Palm Desert. She attended Lincoln Elementary and Alameda High School, Class of 1951. She was a sales agent of Gallagher & Lindsey for 39 years, earning top sales agent several times, before ending her real estate career at Preferred Properties of California. She received an Honorary Member for Life award from the California Association of Realtors in 2008.
Raye also had a lifetime commitment to community service and holding offices of several organizations. In her retirement, Raye was an avid golfer, belonging to five golf clubs.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
