Raymond E. O'Mary
May 8, 1940 - February 10, 2020
Antioch, CA
Ray was born in Alabama, to his parents Elize and Vera O'Mary and he was the oldest of 7 children,Pat Sportsman,Mary Miller,Howard O'Mary-Deceased. Cherry Cole,Mike O'Mary and Ted Millar. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Brenda O'Mary and their 4 children Edward, Rich,Connie Biggs and Tom O'Mary. He had 2 granddaughters Crystal and Cecily Biggs and 3 great grandchildren Jacob, Chiara and Joey. Ray had joined the Navy during high school. He was on the ship USS Hollister during 1958- 1960. Ray retired out of Tosco Oil Refinery after 38 years as a supervisor of the machine shop.Ray was a life long member of the VFW Post 6435 815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch, CA 94509. He will be missed by all.There will be a Celebration of LIfe For Raymond at the VFW on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1:00pm and will be a Pot Luck, Hope to see you there.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020