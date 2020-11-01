Raymond G. Gomez, Sr.March 12, 1924 ~ October 25, 2020Resident of San Lorenzo, CARaymond George Gomez, Sr., son, brother, cousin, husband, father, friend, working at American Can Company for over 40 years, WWII Veteran, Member of Loyal Order of Moose, the Battle of Normandy Foundation, United Steel Workers Organization of Active Retirees, AFL-CIO-CLC, District 12, Local 01304, Veteran of Foreign Wars of the United States Post 1129 Veteran's Administration, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Post 0474, American Association of Retired Persons and French Legion of Honor.Born to Daniel and Ruth Gomez, working parents, on March 12, 1924 in Sacramento, California; Raymond grew up in rural Oakley, California, with his brother Daniel Gomez (deceased) and sisters Pauline Gomez Pinon (deceased) and Frances Gomez Velasquez. Raymond enjoyed hunting throughout his life; sharing his bounty with family, neighbors, and friends.Raymond met the love of his life, Connie Rangel, in 1938 becoming sweethearts at the age of 14; marrying her in 1947. He is preceded in death by his daughter Gloria Rae Gomez Romaine and granddaughter Charvèt Monique Simone. He will be very much missed by his wife Connie, daughter (Connie Ray Simone), sons (Ray, Jr., and Greg (Spouse: Michelle)); two grandsons (Ryan (Partner: Sheena) and Gregory Gomez); family and friends.Raymond was in the Army in WWII in the 29th Infantry Division, 115 Infantry Regiment, Company H, Heavy Weapons placing him in the Normandy Invasion ('D' Day, Omaha Beach) awarding him the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Metal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal & Bronze Star Attachment (Quadruple), World War II Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Marksman Badge & Carbine Bar and Knighted by the Country of France with French Legion of Honor and commissioned a Chevalier which would alter his life forever. He was adamant that his children never allow what happen in WWII to happen again; always encouraging them to view military programs that detailed WWII.Raymond was a machinist mechanic by trade; could fix anything; enjoyed flea markets, thrift stores, and garage sales; loved his wife Connie's cooking; loved to eat—pizza, chocolate, donuts, everything; loved traveling with his wife Connie (visiting over 29 countries; many US states; and national parks). Anyone mentioning they needed a specific item would end up with a choice of three or more to choose from. He and his wife of 73 years would take his family yearly to Yosemite; take them to museums, art galleries, beaches, and much more. He would hook up the trailer to the family station wagon and pack it to the brim, securing it with spider-webbing rope design only he could achieve.A celebration of Raymond's life will be forthcoming next year.