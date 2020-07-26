Raymond H. Spoelman, Jr.May 26, 1930 - July 14, 2020Resident of Fremont, CARaymond is survived by his wife Jean-Marie, their children Michael, and his wife Patti, Stephen and Eileen. Grandfather to 5; Tanya, Cory, Samantha, Gina and Brett. Great-grandfather to James and Evan. He was preceded in death by sons David and Kevin. Retired from the US Navy with rank CWO4, and Hewlett-Packard. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, 49ers, golf, the daily puzzle page, PBS, and weekly lunches with his HP retiree friends. He was especially grateful for granddaughter Gina, who had cared for, and looked after him. A private service will be held for Raymond.