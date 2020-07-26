1/1
Raymond H. Spoelman Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond H. Spoelman, Jr.
May 26, 1930 - July 14, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Raymond is survived by his wife Jean-Marie, their children Michael, and his wife Patti, Stephen and Eileen. Grandfather to 5; Tanya, Cory, Samantha, Gina and Brett. Great-grandfather to James and Evan. He was preceded in death by sons David and Kevin. Retired from the US Navy with rank CWO4, and Hewlett-Packard. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, 49ers, golf, the daily puzzle page, PBS, and weekly lunches with his HP retiree friends. He was especially grateful for granddaughter Gina, who had cared for, and looked after him. A private service will be held for Raymond.


View the online memorial for Raymond H.  Spoelman, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved