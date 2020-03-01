|
Raymond James Fiorelli
Aug. 15, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ray was 82 years young when he passed peacefully on the 24th.
Born in Auburn, CA, Ray was the 13th child of a family that reached 18. Raised in Lincoln, CA, he graduated in 1955 and married his childhood friend in 1960. After high school, Ray enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War from 70-74. Ray and his family moved to Concord in 1968 where they remained after retiring from the Navy with 20 yrs. of service.
Retiring at 62, Ray enjoyed time with his growing family, golfing, gardening, camping, fishing and watching all possible sporting events from his man cave in Walnut Creek.
Ray had a passion for the SF Giants & 49ers, GSWs, CAL football and being on the sidelines of his grandchild's game. Many playing little league and high school sports in this area may recall hearing "Bingo, Bango, Bongo" from the bleachers and him keeping the refs & umps on their toes.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Anthony & Katie, wives Alice & Patricia, eight brothers & six sisters. He leaves behind daughter Cindy & her husband Garry, son Anthony, grandchildren Jade, Garry Jr. & his wife Lauren, Ashley, Sarah & Isabella, great-grandson Franco, sisters Naomi, Shirley & Jackie and generations of nieces & nephews.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held on March 8th at Artie's, Countrywood Cntr, Walnut Creek from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to Our Military Kids (www.ourmilitarykids.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020