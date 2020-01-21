|
|
Raymond Joaquin Leal
June 1, 1940 – December 20, 2019
Resident of Martinez, Ca
Raymond was born in Walnut Creek, Ca., passed at the age of 79. In his early years he lived with his parents, Joaquin Leal and Julia Eva (Soares) Leal (diseased), on a ranch in rural Martinez, Ca. Graduated from John Swett High School in Crockett, Ca. 1958. Attended Diablo Valley College. In the early 1960's he joined the Army, proudly serving at Fort Ord, then on to pursue his career and passion for general contracting and heavy equipment operator. He, also had a passion for gardening, especially known for his very large tomato gardens and had a great interest and enjoyed collecting late 1800's ranch antiques, wagons, stage coaches and equipment which he displayed at his museum. Ray is survived by his wife Angelina (Piccone) of 60 years and daughter Christina (Leal) Presswood of Orangevale, Ca., three siblings, Edward Leal of Martinez, David Leal of Martinez and Seraphine Leal of Clayton and leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. His generous, funny, strict loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday January 24, at 10:00 am at St. Catherine Of Siena Church in Martinez.
View the online memorial for Raymond Joaquin Leal
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 21, 2020