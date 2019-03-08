Raymond Larry Johnson

August 15, 1932 - February 6, 2019

Walnut Creek

One week after celebrating his 61st wedding anniversary, Larry passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86. Born in Little Rock Arkansas, he and his family moved to Burbank, California in 1942. He joined the Army in 1953 and was stationed in Japan for three years. Post military, he attended UCLA where he met his wife. They married in 1958 and he graduated with a Masters in Geology from UCLA in 1959. Larry began his career working for the State of California before transferring to Dow Chemical in Walnut Creek. Following his retirement from Dow, he worked for Chemical Leaman and then California Tank Lines before retiring for good at the age of 79. Larry was an avid sailor, skier, golfer and cyclist, regularly biking to the top of Mt. Diablo until the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife, Joni; four children, Lisa, Eric, Neil (Petrina), and Jennifer (Doug); ten grandchildren, Sarah, Morgan (deceased), Ashley, Bryce, Alysha, Kayla, Erica, Zachary, Nicolas and Emily; sister Lynn and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name can be made to Walnut Creek Open Space Foundation or American Red Cross Clara Barton Society.





