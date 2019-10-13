Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond R. Koster


1938 - 2019
Raymond R. Koster Obituary
Raymond R. Koster
Feb 15, 1938 - Oct 1, 2019
Resident of Bangor, CA
Raymond was born in San Francisco and passed away in a post-acute center in Oroville CA. Raymond grew up in Oakland and received his GED while serving in the Air Force. He entered the service in Mar 1955. He was trained as a missile technician while stationed at White Sands Missile Range NM until Dec 1958. He worked at Lockheed-Martin in Sunnyvale for over 30 years as an electronic technician on the Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident Missile Programs. He married Beverly on June 22, 1969 and moved to Newark to raise a family. Shortly after he and his wife retired in 2000, they moved to their dream home in peaceful Bangor CA.
He loved his dogs & cat. His passions were stamp & coin collecting, motorcycle riding, his tropical fish tanks, his race car/train track, and tinkering on projects in his shop. He enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and working on his motorcycles & cars. For many years, he enjoyed camping at Trinity Lake with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Ann Koster, his wife Beverly, his sister Barbara Price, and his granddaughter Felicia. He is survived by his son Robert (wife Sherri), his daughter Tammy (husband John LaMagna), and his 3 grandchildren: Christian; John Thomas; and Angelia.
There will be a Visitation on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6-8:30 pm with a Vigil starting at 6:30 pm. On Friday, October 18th, there will be a 12:30 pm visitation followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. All services will be at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA 94542. The burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
