Reagan Layne DuBose, Jr.

Oct. 25, 1932 - June 22, 2019

Resident of Millbrae

Cherished husband, beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Restie, and his four children Rebecca, Anthony, Katherine, and Paul, as well as ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A dedicated and hardworking man, Reagan was the first graduate of the Florida Institute of Technology, and some career highlights include US Air Force nuclear technician, and VP of Engineering at Hycor (Loral-Hycor), a company that he founded along with four other principals. Besides work he fulfilled lifelong dreams of sailing, and flying; his favorite hobbies were reading, traveling, ballroom dancing, playing tennis, skiing, and enjoying family. A rare soul who touched many lives with kindness, honesty, and wisdom, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Reagan's life will be held at Crosby N. Grey funeral home, Burlingame CA, on July 2nd from 4-6 pm. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, on July 3rd, at noon.





View the online memorial for Reagan Layne DuBose, Jr. Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019