Rebecca Anne Craig
April 29, 1959 - August 8, 2019
Alamo
Rebecca Anne Craig passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1959 in Walnut Creek, California to Ralph Robert Craig and Afton Rhoda Young, and preceded in death by her loving parents. Survived by her brothers and sister: Robert Howard Craig and his wife Arlene, Ronald Ralph Craig, Russell Grant Craig and his wife Susan, Richard John Craig, Rachelle Jane Teicheira and her husband James, and Denise Marie Craig; along with many nieces and nephews. Becky resided in the Alamo area her entire life and enjoyed traveling around the world with her parents on numerous cruises and road trips. A Funeral Service will be held on August 21st at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2949 Stone Valley Road, Danville, CA with a burial to follow at 12:00 PM at the Alamo/Lafayette Cemetery in Danville.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019