Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
37588 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
Resources
Reginald M. "Reggie" Seguirant


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reginald M. "Reggie" Seguirant Obituary
Reginald (Reggie) M. Seguirant
April 25, 1921 - April 27, 2019
Resident of Union City
Reginald M. Seguirant, 98 of Union City, CA passed away on April 27, 2019. Reggie was born in the city of Honolulu, HI on April 25, 1921. He graduated from St. Louis H.S. He served in the US Army from Oct. 15, 1940 until June 30, 1962 when he retired as a Major. He married Dorothy Salado, also from Honolulu, on Nov. 4, 1946. He was awarded the Purple Heart and twice decorated with the Silver Star for valor during combat in Korea. He is survived by his brother, Justin Seguirant, Jr., son Dennis Seguirant, and daughter Marjorie Theriot as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He loved golf and gardening and was a devout Catholic. Services will be held at Fremont Chapel of the Roses. https://www.fremontchapeloftheroses.com/obituaries


Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
