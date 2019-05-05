Reginald (Reggie) M. Seguirant

April 25, 1921 - April 27, 2019

Resident of Union City

Reginald M. Seguirant, 98 of Union City, CA passed away on April 27, 2019. Reggie was born in the city of Honolulu, HI on April 25, 1921. He graduated from St. Louis H.S. He served in the US Army from Oct. 15, 1940 until June 30, 1962 when he retired as a Major. He married Dorothy Salado, also from Honolulu, on Nov. 4, 1946. He was awarded the Purple Heart and twice decorated with the Silver Star for valor during combat in Korea. He is survived by his brother, Justin Seguirant, Jr., son Dennis Seguirant, and daughter Marjorie Theriot as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He loved golf and gardening and was a devout Catholic. Services will be held at Fremont Chapel of the Roses. https://www.fremontchapeloftheroses.com/obituaries





