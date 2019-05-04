Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of the World
3155 Winterbrook Drive
Bay Point, CA
Rego Piva Obituary
Rego Piva
1938-2019
Bay Point, California
Rego passed away April 29, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his loving and beloved three daughters and three grandchildren, in addition to his sisters Rena DeMarco and Rose LaPointe, and three nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Olga (Beltrame) Piva and Biagio Piva, and brother Reno Piva.
Born in Port Chicago, California he was a graduate of Mt. Diablo High School and California State University, Humboldt. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous man. Please join the family for a Memorial Service on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 at Our Lady Queen of the World located at 3155 Winterbrook Drive, Bay Point, California. Bring a favorite "Rego memory" to share.


Published in East Bay Times on May 4, 2019
